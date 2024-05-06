Motilal Oswal's Revolutionary Investors Network StoCoMo Now Accessible to Everyone

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India In its latest announcement to the public, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, the Indian stock-broking powerhouse with an experience of over 30 years in the stock markets, said that it has opened the doors to its vibrant community of over 65,000 investors and traders for everyone.

Launched in August 2023, StoCoMo - a free platform for investors and traders to come together at one place and discuss stock markets quickly gained popularity among the broking house's customers and has grown rapidly in the past few months. Post its success and growing popularity among its clientele with its daily live trading sessions and easy-to-use interface, the broking firm has now opened up the platform for non-customers as well with an aim to creating a learning environment for all the new investors and traders who stand to gain a lot from the experience of their peers along with in-house experts from Motilal Oswal.

With this welcome move of StoCoMo being open to the public - anyone with an interest in the stock markets can now be a part of this rapidly growing community of investors and traders for free with a simple sign-up process, without opening a demat account.

''At Motilal Oswal, we have always believed in our philosophy of "Knowledge First" and developing a platform where investors and traders can exchange their ideas with each other and learn from our experts without any barriers is one more step in that direction for us. With StoCoMo, we wish to provide an open platform to all the new investors and traders to learn, connect and grow together by leveraging the power of community,'' said Mr. Ajay Menon as a veteran broker of the country welcomed stock market participants to join its platform without a lengthy procedure of opening a demat account.

Named smartly - StoCoMo stands for Stocks, Community and More and is an outcome of meticulous research on social media where many traders struggled to connect with experts directly and fell prey to fraudulent tips over various social media channels. Along with the need to connect to experts, new investors and traders can also share their experiences, research and strategies with each other before taking risks in the volatile world of equity markets. Understanding this dual need of connecting with experts to learn from their experience and sharing one's analysis with peers to sharpen one's research, Motilal Oswal has crafted and launched a free platform for investors and traders to interact with experts directly through daily live trading sessions and share their own analysis and queries with their peers through a clutter-free, easy to use interface to build trust with the new age stock market entrants.

Since its inception, StoCoMo has witnessed a remarkable growth, hitting the 50K mark within 6 months of its launch - majorly driven by daily live trading sessions with industry stalwarts like Mr. Chandan Taparia - and boasts of over 5000 posts around stock discussions, queries and suggestions created by its members. This milestone marks the first time a community in India, exclusively dedicated to the stock market, has achieved such a feat.

Mr. Apurva Chaudhari, Head of Digital Business at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, expressed his excitement, stating, ''We are thrilled to witness the phenomenal growth of StoCoMo and its positive impact on the Indian investing community. StoCoMo is more than just a platform; it is a community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about investing and trading. As we open up StoCoMo to every Indian interested in investing or trading, we eagerly anticipate welcoming more members and continuing to support them on their investment journey.'' With StoCoMo opening its doors to the public, the investors and traders ecosystem is buzzing with excitement as more and more members flock to StoCoMo. While some traders have been joining the fast-growing community to participate in the live trading sessions with experts, investors are eager to share notes with their fellow investors on potential multibaggers. To check out more and join this community - click here StoCoMo.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services is a financial services firm in India, offering a wide range of services including equity and commodity trading, investment banking, asset management, and more. With a steadfast focus on customer satisfaction and innovation, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has been in the service for more than 30 years in the Indian stock market. To check out more about Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, go to their website or download their app.

Disclaimer

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)