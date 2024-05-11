Russia says it repelled Ukrainian drone, rocket strikes overnight

Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that it had repelled a string of Ukrainian attacks on its territory, using drones and rocket artillery.

In a statement posted on the Telegram messenger app, the ministry said its forces had downed 21 rockets and 16 drones across Russia's Belgorod, Kursk and Volgograd regions. (Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)