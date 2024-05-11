Russia says it repelled Ukrainian drone, rocket strikes overnight
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-05-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 12:47 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that it had repelled a string of Ukrainian attacks on its territory, using drones and rocket artillery.
In a statement posted on the Telegram messenger app, the ministry said its forces had downed 21 rockets and 16 drones across Russia's Belgorod, Kursk and Volgograd regions. (Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine drones target two refineries, airfield in Russia's Krasnodar region, Kyiv source says
Ukraine drones target two refineries, airfield in Russia's Krasnodar region, Kyiv source says
Russia says it destroyed 17 drones launched by Ukraine
Village Defense Guard Martyred in Encounter with Terrorists in J&K, Search Operation Initiated
Russia says it destroyed 17 drones launched by Ukraine