BMW Motorrad Expands Presence in South India with New Dealership in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India - 11 May,2024 • Explore the fascinating range of BMW Motorrad motorcycles, Lifestyle and Accessories.

• Dedicated aftersales facility for comprehensive vehicle service.

KUN Motorrad has been appointed as the BMW Motorrad dealer partner in Coimbatore. The dealership is located at No. 1247 & 1248 Mettupalayam Main Road Coimbatore and is headed by Mr. U Venkatesh, Dealer Principal, KUN Motorrad.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, ''At BMW Motorrad, we pledge more than just exceptional motorcycles, we offer moments that define a lifetime. Each one of our bikes is crafted with the passion and precision suited to every breed of rider. We are excited to welcome KUN Motorrad as our new dealer in Coimbatore, a partnership that reinforces our commitment to delivering unmatched experiences to our vibrant community of enthusiasts. This new facility stands as a cornerstone in our mission to enrich the riding culture in the region.'' Mr. U Venkatesh, Dealer Principal, KUN Motorrad said, ''We are immensely proud of our enduring partnership with BMW Motorrad and are excited to extend our reach into Coimbatore. This venture is a strategic move to harness the burgeoning market potential in Tamil Nadu. The inauguration of our Coimbatore dealership marks a significant milestone in providing unparalleled sales and aftersales services to motorcycle aficionados. Moreover, we are dedicated to fostering a robust riding community, celebrating the passion for exploration, and embracing the spirit of adventure with our motto, 'Make Life a Ride'.'' The dealership facility is spread across 3,300 sq.ft. The showroom showcases 6 motorcycles, a customer lounge, cafe and a wide array of BMW Motorrad accessories and lifestyle merchandise. The aftersales facility has 3 mechanical bays for complete vehicle service. KUN Motorrad delivers international standards of sales, service, spare-parts and business systems in all processes to ensure that customers receive best-in-class pre and post sales ownership experience.

