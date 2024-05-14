Left Menu

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: A Crown Jewel in India's Defense, Says Defense Secretary Aramane

The midget submarine is being developed as a proof of concept.The defence secretary also commissioned the solar electric hybrid boat with top speed of 11 knots designed and co-developed with indigenous technology partners.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Tuesday described Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) a precious jewel in the crown of India that has contributed immensely in building capacities for naval and commercial purposes.

Aramane also released a commemorative coin marking 250 years of the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, a defence public sector undertaking.

''MDL is a precious jewel in the crown of India and has contributed immensely in building capacities for naval and commercial purposes. MDL is the biggest shipyard in the country contributing most to the assets of the Indian Navy,'' he said.

To mark this occasion of immense significance, MDL also saw the inauguration of adjacent land acquired from MPA (Mumbai Port Authority), launch of prototype of indigenous midget submarine 'Arowana', commissioning of Solar Electric Hybrid boat.

MDL completed the platform design and hull of the midget submarine named 'Arowana' which was launched by the defence secretary. MDL has been building submarines since 1984. The midget submarine is being developed as a proof of concept.

The defence secretary also commissioned the solar electric hybrid boat with top speed of 11 knots designed and co-developed with indigenous technology partners. The running cost is almost 1/10th of a diesel boat and also has a very low maintenance cost.

