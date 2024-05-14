Left Menu

EaseMyTrip Collaborates with Financial Institutions to Empower Homestay Owners along the Chardham Yatra Route

EaseMyTrip partners with SIDBI and UTDB to train homestay owners in Uttarakhand along the Chardham Yatra route. The "Homestay Entrepreneurship Training" program aims to train 150 owners in hospitality and eco-friendly practices, integrating classroom learning with practical sessions and offering certification. The training covers hygiene, waste management, guest safety, booking management, and technology support. Certified homestays will be listed on EaseMyTrip's platform, reaching over 20 million users and 60,000 travel agencies. The program has already certified owners in Joshimath, Guptkashi, and Ukhimath. Shares of EaseMyTrip rose 2.11% on the BSE.

Travel tech platform EaseMyTrip.com on Tuesday said it has partnered with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) to train homestay owners along the Chardham Yatra route.

The Homestay Entrepreneurship Training programme, started in April and extended to May, aims to provide training to around 150 homestay owners in hospitality and eco-friendly practices, the company said in a statement.

The curriculum is designed with the integration of classroom learning with practical sessions, and the certification for this programme is jointly issued by EaseMyTrip, SIDBI, and UTDB.

The training covers topics such as hygiene, environmental safety and waste management, guest safety and security, booking management, and technology training and support, among others.

''Post-certification, these homestays will be integrated into our platform, benefiting from our vast network of over 20 million registered users and over 60,000 travel agencies,'' EaseMyTrip Co-founder and CEO Nishant Pitti said.

The sessions have already awarded certificates to 31 homestay owners in Joshimath, 25 homestay owners in Guptkashi, and 39 homestay owners in Ukhimath.

Shares of the travel tech platform settled 2.11 per cent higher at Rs 43.98 apiece on the BSE.

