OnePlus announces Android 15 Beta 1 for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open

OnePlus has announced the first Android 15 Beta for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open users. This release is primarily aimed at developers and advanced users, enabling them to begin crafting enhanced software experiences.

It is worth mentioning that flashing this build comes with risks, including the potential for bricking your phones. Before flashing this build, make sure you have a backup of your important data, OnePlus warned.

Before diving into the installation process, ensure that the battery level on your OnePlus device is above 30% and that there is a minimum of 4GB of storage space available. For OnePlus 12, the version needs to be 14.0.0.610 or below. Versions above this need to be downgraded first. For OnePlus Open, the version needs to be 14.0.0.702 or below.

Notably, carrier version devices (TMO/VZW) are not compatible with the Android 15 Beta 1.

Check out the Android 15 Beta 1 update changelog:

OnePlus 12

There are some compatibility issues with the Bluetooth connection.

In certain scenarios, Wi-Fi may not be able to connect to the printer

The Smart Lock function cannot be used.

Some camera functions display abnormally in certain scenarios.

In some scenarios, the Multi-Screen Connect function is abnormal when connecting with PC or PAD.

Some third-party applications have compatibility issues such as crashes

Stability issues in specific scenarios.

Personal hotspot may not work after modifying the security settings.

The Auto Pixlate function fails during screenshot preview.

After taking a photo, the photo does not show the ProXDR button.

OnePlus Open