OnePlus announces Android 15 Beta 1 for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open
OnePlus has announced the first Android 15 Beta for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open users. This release is primarily aimed at developers and advanced users, enabling them to begin crafting enhanced software experiences.
It is worth mentioning that flashing this build comes with risks, including the potential for bricking your phones. Before flashing this build, make sure you have a backup of your important data, OnePlus warned.
Before diving into the installation process, ensure that the battery level on your OnePlus device is above 30% and that there is a minimum of 4GB of storage space available. For OnePlus 12, the version needs to be 14.0.0.610 or below. Versions above this need to be downgraded first. For OnePlus Open, the version needs to be 14.0.0.702 or below.
Notably, carrier version devices (TMO/VZW) are not compatible with the Android 15 Beta 1.
Check out the Android 15 Beta 1 update changelog:
OnePlus 12
- There are some compatibility issues with the Bluetooth connection.
- In certain scenarios, Wi-Fi may not be able to connect to the printer
- The Smart Lock function cannot be used.
- Some camera functions display abnormally in certain scenarios.
- In some scenarios, the Multi-Screen Connect function is abnormal when connecting with PC or PAD.
- Some third-party applications have compatibility issues such as crashes
- Stability issues in specific scenarios.
- Personal hotspot may not work after modifying the security settings.
- The Auto Pixlate function fails during screenshot preview.
- After taking a photo, the photo does not show the ProXDR button.
OnePlus Open
- There are some compatibility issues with the Bluetooth connection.
- Some camera functions display abnormally under certain scenes.
- In some scenarios, the Multi-Screen Connect function is abnormal when connecting with PC or PAD.
- Some third-party applications have compatibility issues such as crashes
- There are stability issues in specific scenarios.
- The split screen function of the main screen is abnormal in some scenarios.
- After taking a photo, the photo does not show the ProXDR button.
- Personal hotspot may not work after modifying the security settings.
- The Auto Pixlate function fails during screenshot preview.
- Long pressing the main body of a picture in Photos cannot trigger the smart select and cutout function.
- Creating the System Cloner and open, when input the main system password, it will crash to the desktop and the multitask button and home button of are unavailable.
- The size of the drop-down status bar quick switch is abnormal after the screen resolution is switched between Standard and High. You can switch to the original resolution to restore it. (Method:Settings > Display & brightness > Screen Resolution > Standard or High)