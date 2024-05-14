Left Menu

Man Infraconstruction's Q4 Net Profit Soars by over 200% to Rs 66 Crore

Man Infraconstruction's Q4 net profit surged to Rs 66.53 crore due to lower expenses, despite a decline in total income. The company's cost of materials saw a significant reduction, contributing to the profit growth. Man Infraconstruction operates in various industries, including ports, infrastructure, and commercial projects.

Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr
Man Infraconstruction Ltd on Tuesday posted over twofold rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 66.53 crore for the March quarter on lower expenses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 29.81 crore during the fourth quarter of last fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

However, the company's total income fell to Rs 186.22 crore from Rs 370.47 crore in the January-March period of FY23.

Man Infraconstruction trimmed its expenses to Rs 114.90 crore from Rs 332.17 crore a year ago.

The company brought down its cost of materials to Rs 57.35 crore from Rs 265.93 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23.

EPC firm Man Infraconstruction is into verticals like ports, infrastructure, commercial projects, institutions, IT projects and futuristic lifestyle houses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

