Indian Cricket Star Surya Kumar Yadav Becomes the New Face of moha:, Leading Ayurvedic Wellness Brand

His dedication to peak performance on the cricket field resonates with mohas mission to provide high-performance standards in personal care.Expressing his excitement about this partnership, Surya Kumar Yadav remarked, I am happy to join forces with moha, known for its wide range of ayurvedic offerings.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 11:26 IST
moha:, a leading skincare brand renowned for its natural formulations, is thrilled to announce its association with the dynamic cricket star, Surya Kumar Yadav. Fondly known as SKY, Surya Kumar Yadav's meteoric rise in cricket has captured the hearts of millions, making him a perfect match for moha:'s ethos of excellence and innovation in personal care.

Surya's journey to and stature as an international cricket star while staying true to his roots makes him the perfect fit for our moha: which shares the same core belief. His dedication to peak performance on the cricket field resonates with moha:'s mission to provide high-performance standards in personal care.

Expressing his excitement about this partnership, Surya Kumar Yadav remarked, ''I am happy to join forces with moha:, known for its wide range of ayurvedic offerings. As an athlete, prioritizing sun protection and foot care are integral components of my regimen, and their products excel as the go-to solution for fulfilling these vital needs." Dr. Ram H. Shroff, Director of Charak Pharma, the parent company of moha:, shared his enthusiasm, stating, ''We are delighted to join forces with SKY as we share common values of trust, reliability, and excellence. moha: Sunscreen Spray, a first-of-its-kind Indian Sunscreen Spray is a testament to our commitment to innovation and quality." moha: has carved a niche for itself in the skincare industry by blending traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern scientific advancements. Their range of products, from face washes to moisturizers and hair care essentials, is designed to promote overall skin health and wellness.

This exciting partnership between moha: and Surya Kumar Yadav heralds a new era of innovation and performance in personal care, promising consumers top-notch products backed by SKY's endorsement of excellence and moha:'s legacy of quality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

