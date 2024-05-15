Project Astra - Google's vision for future of AI assistants | Watch prototype in action

Google on Tuesday shared the progress it has made so far in building the future of AI assistants as part of its ambitious Project Astra (advanced seeing and talking responsive agent). This groundbreaking project aims to revolutionize how AI interacts with users by making these digital assistants more intuitive, responsive, and proactive.

One of the primary goals of Project Astra is to develop AI agents that can understand and react to the complex, dynamic world similarly to humans. These agents are designed to understand context, remember what they see and hear, and take appropriate actions.

"To be truly useful, an agent needs to understand and respond to the complex and dynamic world just like people do — and take in and remember what it sees and hears to understand context and take action. It also needs to be proactive, teachable and personal, so users can talk to it naturally and without lag or delay," Google explained.

The prototype agents developed under Project Astra can process information more swiftly by continuously encoding video frames, integrating video and speech inputs into a cohesive timeline of events, and caching this data for efficient recall. This innovation allows the AI to maintain a seamless flow of conversation and react promptly to new inputs.

In addition to improving processing speed, Google has leveraged its leading speech models to enhance the vocal capabilities of these AI agents. The new agents exhibit a wider range of intonations, making their responses sound more natural and contextually appropriate. This improvement in vocal expression is crucial for creating a more engaging and human-like interaction experience.

Google envisions a future where users can have an expert AI assistant readily available through devices such as phones or smart glasses. This vision is not far off, as some of the capabilities developed under Project Astra are set to be integrated into Google products like the Gemini app and web experience later this year.

To showcase the progress made with Project Astra, Google shared a video demonstrating a tester interacting with a prototype AI agent supported by Gemini. The video features two continuous takes: one with the prototype running on a Google Pixel phone and another on a prototype glasses device.

In the demo, the AI agent takes in a constant stream of audio and video input, allowing it to reason about its environment in real-time and engage in a conversation with the tester about what it is seeing.

Watch this video:

Video Credit: Google/YouTube