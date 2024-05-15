DoT participants for 'Sangam: Digital Twin with AI-Driven Insights Initiative'

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has revealed the participants for Stage 1 of the 'Sangam: Digital Twin with AI-Driven Insights Initiative'. Launched on February 15, 2024, this initiative is set to transform infrastructure planning and design through the use of digital twin technology. The technology creates accurate, dynamic replicas of physical environments, enabling real-time insights and predictive analytics that enhance project efficiency and accuracy.

The Sangam initiative has drawn an impressive response, attracting 112 organizations and 32 individuals, including industry leaders, innovative startups, and top academic institutions. These participants are skilled in diverse technologies such as unified data platforms, advanced AI modeling, AR/VR applications, and sophisticated scenario planning. A detailed list of participants can be viewed on the Sangam initiative website.

Extended Submission Deadline and Networking Opportunities

Due to the high level of interest, the DoT has extended the deadline for Expression of Interest (EoI) submissions to June 25, 2024. This extension is intended to accommodate the potential for broader participation in ongoing and forthcoming stages of the initiative. Stage-I activities are currently underway, and new proposals are encouraged to ensure comprehensive engagement in the project.

Dynamic Use Cases and Continuous Engagement

The initiative features a "living list" of use cases, which reflects the diverse and evolving challenges and opportunities in infrastructure planning and design. This list is continuously updated through active stakeholder engagement, ensuring that the use cases effectively address real-world needs. Participants are encouraged to contribute by sharing data and insights, which will enhance the AI and data models integral to the initiative.

Future Plans

The DoT plans to host several networking events under the Sangam initiative. These events are designed to promote knowledge sharing, partnership formation, and the exploration of use cases with a focus on feasibility, scalability, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies. These gatherings will further support the goals of the Sangam initiative, promoting a collaborative approach to infrastructure innovation.

For the latest updates and to participate in upcoming discussions, stakeholders are encouraged to engage with the Sangam Initiative website and join the discussion forums.

This initiative marks a significant step towards leveraging advanced digital technologies to solve complex challenges in infrastructure development, showcasing the DoT's commitment to innovation and technological advancement.