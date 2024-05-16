Travel searches for Switzerland on eDreams multiply by six after Eurovision win

Left Menu

Swiss rapper Nemo's victory at the Eurovision Song Contest has boosted searches for travel to Switzerland next year by nearly six times, Spanish online travel booking company eDreams said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 17:55 IST
Swiss rapper Nemo's victory at the Eurovision Song Contest has boosted searches for travel to Switzerland next year by nearly six times, Spanish online travel booking company eDreams said on Wednesday. The firm registered a 574% increase in travel searches to Switzerland for May 2025, when the Alpine country will host the next edition of the musical event.

However, the exact date and the Swiss city where Eurovision will take place are not yet known. Americans were the ones most willing to travel to the competition next year, followed by Spaniards, Japanese and Britons, according to eDreams.

Eurovision fever had already boosted travel searches for the Swedish coastal city of Malmo by 176% between September 2023 and April 2024, the travel firm said last month.

