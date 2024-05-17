Left Menu

NTIPRIT Workshop Highlights India's Role in Global ICT Standardization Efforts

Ms. Madhu Arora, Member (Technology) of the Digital Communications Commission, Department of Telecom, Government of India, inaugurated the workshop.

Updated: 17-05-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 16:24 IST
The primary objective of the workshop was to enhance telecom standards writing skills, recognized as essential for driving a country's development. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Over the course of two days, from May 15th to 16th, 2024, the National Telecommunications Institute for Policy Research, Innovation and Training (NTIPRIT) in Ghaziabad hosted a significant workshop titled "Bridging the Standardization Gap." The event underscored the importance of collaborative standard-setting processes and showcased India's proactive contributions to global Information and Communication Technology (ICT) standardization endeavors.

The workshop, organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area Office and Innovation Centre in New Delhi, drew participation from various key stakeholders in the telecommunications sector.

Ms. Madhu Arora, Member (Technology) of the Digital Communications Commission, Department of Telecom, Government of India, inaugurated the workshop. Representatives from field units of the DoT, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), major Telecom Service Providers such as Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the Telecom Engineering Centre, and Start-ups were among the attendees.

The primary objective of the workshop was to enhance telecom standards writing skills, recognized as essential for driving a country's development. Standardization not only shapes future technologies but also drives economic growth, bridges the digital divide, ensures global interoperability, enhances security, and fosters collaboration, as emphasized by Ms. Madhu Arora in her inaugural address. Shri Deb Kumar Chakrabarti, Director General of NTIPRIT, underscored the pivotal role of global standards in ensuring interoperability, innovation, and seamless communication across various industries.

Mr. Martin Adolph, Study Group Counsellor from ITU, provided valuable insights into the processes involved in drafting and achieving consensus on international telecommunications standards.

Interactive and training sessions conducted during the workshop covered a wide array of topics, ranging from participation in ITU-T standardization efforts to detailed training on the Bridging the Standardization Gap (BSG) program. ITU experts including Ms. May Thi Aye and Mr. Martin Adolph facilitated these sessions, enriching participants' understanding of global standardization processes.

In the concluding session, Shri R Shakya, Senior Advisor at the ITU Area Office, and Shri Atul Sinha, Deputy Director General (ICT) at NTIPRIT, highlighted that the workshop served as part of the preparatory activities for the upcoming World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA), scheduled to be hosted by India from October 15th to 24th, 2024. They emphasized that the workshop laid the groundwork for enhanced participation of Indian experts in WTSA-2024, demonstrating India's commitment to leading in the realm of global telecommunications policy.     

