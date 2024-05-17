Microsoft plans to release next Call of Duty version on subscription service, WSJ reports

Microsoft plans to release the coming installment of "Call of Duty" videogame to its subscription service instead of the longtime approach of only selling it à la carte, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The plans are expected to be announced at the company's annual Xbox showcase next month, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company had completed its $69-billion acquisition for Activision Blizzard in December 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)