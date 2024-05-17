Left Menu

Microsoft plans to release next 'Call of Duty' version on subscription service, WSJ reports

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The first-person shooter video game developed by Activision Blizzard is one of the most successful entertainment properties ever and has generated more than $30 billion in lifetime revenue, according to data platform Statista.

Microsoft plans to release the coming installment of the "Call of Duty" videogame to its subscription service instead of the longtime approach of only selling it à la carte, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The plans are expected to be announced at the company's annual Xbox showcase next month, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The first-person shooter video game developed by Activision Blizzard is one of the most successful entertainment properties ever and has generated more than $30 billion in lifetime revenue, according to data platform Statista. Activision has long released new editions of the game annually, selling about 25 million copies on average, for around $70 each in recent years, according to the WSJ report.

Microsoft manages a subscription service called Game Pass, which offers access to games from Xbox and other developers for a fee. The company completed its $69-billion acquisition of Activision late last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

