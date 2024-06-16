Left Menu

Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Two Separate Car Accidents Claim Five Lives, Injure Eight

Two separate car accidents occurred in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district, leading to the deaths of five individuals and injuries to eight. The first accident at Khirsu Chaubatta claimed four lives, while the second accident near Dudhrakhal killed one person. Rescue operations were conducted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-06-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 17:39 IST
Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Two Separate Car Accidents Claim Five Lives, Injure Eight
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two tragic car accidents unfolded in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Sunday, leading to the death of five individuals and injuring eight others, according to official reports. The incidents occurred within a day of each other in distinct locations.

The first accident was reported from Khirsu Chaubatta, where four people lost their lives after their vehicle plunged 200 meters into a gorge. Initial investigations suggest that the driver may have lost control of the car. Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police were dispatched to the site for aid. Three individuals sustained injuries and were subsequently hospitalized.

The second incident occurred near Dudhrakhal in the Satpuli area, where another car fell into a 150-meter-deep gorge, resulting in one fatality and five injuries. The victims were en route to a wedding in Satpuli. Emergency services quickly transported the injured to a nearby hospital and recovered the deceased from the gorge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024