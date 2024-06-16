Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Two Separate Car Accidents Claim Five Lives, Injure Eight
Two separate car accidents occurred in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district, leading to the deaths of five individuals and injuries to eight. The first accident at Khirsu Chaubatta claimed four lives, while the second accident near Dudhrakhal killed one person. Rescue operations were conducted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
- Country:
- India
Two tragic car accidents unfolded in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Sunday, leading to the death of five individuals and injuring eight others, according to official reports. The incidents occurred within a day of each other in distinct locations.
The first accident was reported from Khirsu Chaubatta, where four people lost their lives after their vehicle plunged 200 meters into a gorge. Initial investigations suggest that the driver may have lost control of the car. Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police were dispatched to the site for aid. Three individuals sustained injuries and were subsequently hospitalized.
The second incident occurred near Dudhrakhal in the Satpuli area, where another car fell into a 150-meter-deep gorge, resulting in one fatality and five injuries. The victims were en route to a wedding in Satpuli. Emergency services quickly transported the injured to a nearby hospital and recovered the deceased from the gorge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soha Ali Khan stuns fans in gorgeous white and red dress
Pilgrims' Bus Attacked: Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in J&K
Pakistan: Family of five killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after vehicle fell into gorge
Bus with pilgrims plunges into gorge in J-K's Reasi district, initial reports suggest terrorists opened fire; casualties unknown: officials.
Tragedy Strikes Again: Bus Plunges into Gorge Near Gangotri