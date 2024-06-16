Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Two Separate Car Accidents Claim Five Lives, Injure Eight

Two tragic car accidents unfolded in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Sunday, leading to the death of five individuals and injuring eight others, according to official reports. The incidents occurred within a day of each other in distinct locations.

The first accident was reported from Khirsu Chaubatta, where four people lost their lives after their vehicle plunged 200 meters into a gorge. Initial investigations suggest that the driver may have lost control of the car. Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police were dispatched to the site for aid. Three individuals sustained injuries and were subsequently hospitalized.

The second incident occurred near Dudhrakhal in the Satpuli area, where another car fell into a 150-meter-deep gorge, resulting in one fatality and five injuries. The victims were en route to a wedding in Satpuli. Emergency services quickly transported the injured to a nearby hospital and recovered the deceased from the gorge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)