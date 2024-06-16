Left Menu

New Indian Criminal Laws to Usher Modern Justice Era from July 1: Meghwal

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the introduction of new criminal laws starting from July 1, replacing existing colonial-era statutes. Despite opposition claims, Meghwal asserted that comprehensive consultations were conducted nationwide. He emphasized the timely and people-centric nature of the reforms aimed at modernizing India's justice system.

Arjun Ram Meghwal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal declared on Sunday that new criminal laws will take effect from July 1, pushing back against allegations of inadequate consultations prior to the decision.

Meghwal confirmed that the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Evidence Act will be supplanted by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Act. Necessary trainings and infrastructure are already being arranged for a smooth transition.

Speaking at the inaugural session of 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System,' Meghwal said, ''The three new laws will be operational from July 1, ensuring timely, speedy, and error-free justice.'' He refuted allegations of insufficient consultation, explaining that extensive feedback was sought from various stakeholders, including states, Union Territories, legal academicians, and legislators.

The minister stressed the importance of moving away from obsolete colonial laws, highlighting the need for modernization in response to societal and technological advancements. ''We have included provisions like zero FIR, mercy petition, and gender neutrality to address previous system shortcomings,'' Meghwal noted, adding that these reforms are aligned with the nation's development trajectory.

