DCM Shriram Ltd Partners with ICT Mumbai for Chemical Industry R&D

DCM Shriram Ltd has signed an agreement with the Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai to drive research and development in the chemical industry. The collaboration will focus on chemical engineering, epoxy polymers, composites, and water treatment chemicals. The MoU was signed by key representatives from both organizations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 15:53 IST
  • India

DCM Shriram Ltd on Tuesday said it signed an agreement with Mumbai's Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) to advance research and development in the chemical industry.

Under the memorandum of understanding, ICT Mumbai will undertake specialised R&D projects for DCM Shriram Chemicals in areas such as chemicals engineering and processing, epoxy polymers and composites, and water treatment chemicals, the company said in a statement.

The MoU was signed by ICT Mumbai Vice Chancellor Aniruddha Pandit and DCM Shriram Chemicals Chief Product Development and Innovation Officer Debabrata Rautaray.

''The partnership aligns with our commitment to pioneering cutting-edge solutions and enhancing our product development capabilities,'' Sabaleel Nandy, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of DCM Shriram Chemicals, said.

