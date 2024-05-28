Left Menu

EU Tech Regulators Monitor Telegram for Compliance Milestones

EU tech regulators are closely monitoring the messaging app Telegram as it nears a key user threshold that could subject it to stricter requirements under the Digital Services Act (DSA). Currently, Telegram falls below the 45 million EU users criteria, but continued growth could change its status to a very large online platform.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 22:50 IST
EU Tech Regulators Monitor Telegram for Compliance Milestones
AI Generated Representative Image

EU tech regulators are in touch with messaging app Telegram as it nears a key usage criterion that could see it subject to more stringent requirements under a landmark EU online content legislation, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) which kicked in last year applies to all online intermediaries and platforms, but with tougher obligations on Big Tech to do more to police illegal and harmful online content on their platforms. Telegram had 41 million EU users in the six months to February, the company said on its website, below the DSA's 45 million threshold which would see it labelled as a very large online platform (VLOP) required to comply with stricter obligations.

"We are in touch with Telegram," a Commission spokesman said, adding that the EU executive is monitoring developments and liaising with digital service coordinators. Alphabet's Google, Amazon, Apple , Meta Platforms, Microsoft, AliExpress, Snap, Pinterest, ByteDance's TikTok, Zalando and three porn websites are among 18 online platforms already designated as VLOPs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024