EU Kids Act: A New Era for Child Safety Online

In a significant push for online child safety, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled an ambitious plan, the EU Kids Act, aimed at safeguarding young individuals from digital hazards.

The proposal suggests banning social media access for children under 13 and instituting parental controls for those aged 13-15, mirroring efforts in countries like Australia and China. It addresses concerns over the mental health impacts of platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

The proposed legislation also targets addictive features, unsolicited contact, and AI companion usage for under-18s, requiring online platforms to incorporate robust safety algorithms and user-friendly parental tools.