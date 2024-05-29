CtrlS Datacenters Unveils Third AI-Ready Facility in Hyderabad

Homegrown CtrlS Datacenters on Wednesday said it has launched its third datacentre in Hyderabad with an investment of over Rs 500 crore.

The facility was inaugurated by Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The AI-ready datacentre is equipped with 9-layer physical security, and advanced cooling technologies and is designed to comply with seismic zone 2 standards, according to a company statement.

It has access to cloud-connect services from Google, Oracle, Azure and AWS (Amazon Web Services) via CtrlS cloud connect, and provides access to major Internet Exchange (IX) providers via the IX Connect portfolio, the statement said.

The facility is interconnected to all major datacentres within Hyderabad with CtrlS Metro Connect and major CtrlS Datacenters across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi via CtrlS NLD (National Long Distance) Connect.

With this launch, CtrlS Datacenters now operates three facilities in Hyderabad. It has 250 MW of datacentre capacity across the nation and has a presence in the cities of Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Noida, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Patna, and Lucknow.

In 2023, the company announced plans to build over 600 MW of datacentre capacity by 2029.

