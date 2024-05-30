Left Menu

China Opens Doors to Russian Beef Imports

China's customs office will allow the immediate import of beef and beef by-products from Russia, including frozen tendons, hoofs, stomach, and cartilage, from cattle under 30 months old. This follows a trend of lifting beef import bans, similar to recent changes with Australian and German beef.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 10:22 IST
China Opens Doors to Russian Beef Imports
AI Generated Representative Image

China's customs office will allow the import of some beef and beef by-products from Russia with immediate effect, according to a notice on its official WeChat media account on Thursday.

It will allow imports of Russian beef from cattle under 30 months of age, it added, while permitting shipments of by-products including frozen beef tendons and hoofs, stomach and cartilage. Earlier on Thursday, the Australian government said China had lifted bans on imports from five major Australian beef processing facilities.

This comes after China customs removed mad cow disease-related bans on some German beef imports in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Health Care Workers on the Frontline: WHO's New Curriculum for Revolutionize Infection Control

Investing in the Future: How Papua New Guinea is Prioritizing Children's Education for Sustainable Growth

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024