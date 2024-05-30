China Opens Doors to Russian Beef Imports

China's customs office will allow the import of some beef and beef by-products from Russia with immediate effect, according to a notice on its official WeChat media account on Thursday.

It will allow imports of Russian beef from cattle under 30 months of age, it added, while permitting shipments of by-products including frozen beef tendons and hoofs, stomach and cartilage. Earlier on Thursday, the Australian government said China had lifted bans on imports from five major Australian beef processing facilities.

This comes after China customs removed mad cow disease-related bans on some German beef imports in April.

