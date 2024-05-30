Left Menu

TechEagle Soars with New Funding to Revolutionize Drone Logistics

TechEagle, an on-demand drone delivery and logistics firm, completed a funding round with investments from prominent figures such as Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. The fresh capital will enhance their capabilities in launching higher payload drones for mid-mile and inter-city deliveries, solidifying their leadership in drone logistics.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 10:25 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

On-demand drone delivery and logistics firm TechEagle on Thursday announced the completion of a funding round with the participation from Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Navam Capital and Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

Paytm founder Sharma participated in the bridge funding round through his wholly-owned firm VSS Investco. The bridge round ahead of Series A also saw participation from Venture Catalysts and a diverse group of high-net-worth individuals, the company said, without disclosing the quantum of capital raised.

With strong backing from strategic investors and entrepreneurs, including Tushar Jani, co-founder of BlueDart Express Limited, and Ajoy Khanderia, founder of Gramin Healthcare, the fresh capital infusion will fuel the company's efforts to launch higher payload drones for mid-mile and inter-city deliveries, it said.

''This funding will fuel our efforts to launch higher payload drones for mid-mile and inter-city deliveries, further solidifying our position as a frontrunner in the drone logistics industry," said Vikram Singh Meena, Founder & CEO of TechEagle.

''TechEagle's innovative drones are set to revolutionise logistics accessibility in both urban and semi-urban areas...IPV is committed to supporting ventures like TechEagle to witness the positive impact of technology in the logistics industry," said Vinay Bansal, Founder & CEO of Inflection Point Ventures.

