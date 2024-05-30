China Imposes Export Controls on Aviation and Space Components
Starting July 1, China will enforce export controls on certain aviation and space components. These restrictions include aerospace structural components, engine manufacturing equipment, and related software. Exporters must apply for an export license, as per the Commerce Ministry's announcement.
China will place export controls on some aviation and space components from July 1, according to a statement from the Commerce Ministry on Thursday.
Those wishing to export items including aerospace structural components and equipment and software used in engine manufacturing, among other things, will need to apply for an export licence, the statement said.
