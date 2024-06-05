India's IT Services Exports Surge to Over Rs 9 Lakh Crore, Launches 'Ananta' Cloud Initiative

In a landmark achievement, IT services exports from STPI-registered units crossed Rs 9 lakh crore in the 2024 financial year, a senior official revealed on Wednesday.

At the 33rd Foundation Day of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Director General Arvind Gupta unveiled 'Ananta,' an initiative to develop India's sovereign cloud. Branded 'Ananta,' this hyperscale cloud is conceived by Indians for Indians, offering services across IAAS, PAAS, SAAS, and GPU-based platforms.

Gupta highlighted the significant contributions of STPI to the IT sector, which saw exports from its units reach Rs 9.19 lakh crore, a remarkable leap from Rs 17 crore in 1991. The event also saw STPI signing a memorandum of understanding with Sabudh Foundation and DBS Bank India to bolster entrepreneurial training and the tech startup ecosystem.

Gupta added that STPI now manages 65 centers, with 57 in tier 2 and tier 3 cities across India, expanding employment and revenues while enhancing local IT infrastructure. Additionally, STPI is launching the 'Ananta' platform in collaboration with Yotta to provide essential cloud services to startups and small IT firms, fostering the development of deep tech products.

