NATO Sets Ambitious Defense Targets Amid Rising Tensions
NATO is planning to implement more stringent targets for its members to enhance air defense, long-range missiles, and logistics capabilities. This comes as NATO drafts its first major defense strategies since the Cold War, aimed at countering potential threats from Russia.
The NATO alliance is expected to set its members more demanding targets to bolster their air defence, long-range missiles and logistics capability, a European diplomat told Reuters on Friday.
NATO has drafted the first major defence plans since the end of the Cold War, spelling out how the alliance would respond to a Russian attack.
