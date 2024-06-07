Left Menu

NATO Sets Ambitious Defense Targets Amid Rising Tensions

NATO is planning to implement more stringent targets for its members to enhance air defense, long-range missiles, and logistics capabilities. This comes as NATO drafts its first major defense strategies since the Cold War, aimed at countering potential threats from Russia.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-06-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 18:15 IST
NATO Sets Ambitious Defense Targets Amid Rising Tensions
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

The NATO alliance is expected to set its members more demanding targets to bolster their air defence, long-range missiles and logistics capability, a European diplomat told Reuters on Friday.

NATO has drafted the first major defence plans since the end of the Cold War, spelling out how the alliance would respond to a Russian attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Healthcare Facilities: SafeCare4Covid’s Role in Epidemic Preparedness in Sub-Saharan Africa

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024