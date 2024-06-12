Apple Reclaims Throne as World's Most Valuable Company

Apple once again became the world's most valuable company on Wednesday, dethroning Microsoft from the top spot, as the iPhone maker pushed ahead in a race to dominate artificial intelligence technology.

Apple's shares rose nearly 2% to $211.10, giving it a market valuation of $3.24 trillion. Microsoft's market capitalization stood at $3.23 trillion, falling behind Apple for the first time in five months.

