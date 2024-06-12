Apple Reclaims Throne as World's Most Valuable Company
Apple has once again become the world's most valuable company, surpassing Microsoft. The iPhone maker's shares rose by nearly 2% to $211.10, resulting in a market valuation of $3.24 trillion. Microsoft's market capitalization of $3.23 trillion has put it behind Apple for the first time in five months.
Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:17 IST
Apple once again became the world's most valuable company on Wednesday, dethroning Microsoft from the top spot, as the iPhone maker pushed ahead in a race to dominate artificial intelligence technology.
