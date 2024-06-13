Unveiling the Future: Automation Expo Roadshow Debuts in Delhi and Bharuch

IED Communications Ltd. is poised to launch the Automation Expo Roadshow in both Delhi and Bharuch, aiming to spearhead the next wave of innovation in automation technologies. This pioneering event serves as a prelude to the highly anticipated Automation Expo 2024, the 17th International Exhibition & Conference, set to take place from August 21st to 24th at BEC, Nesco, Mumbai, featuring over 500 stalls and 800 companies.

On June 29, 2024, at The Lalit in New Delhi and on July 5, 2024, at Hyatt Place in Bharuch, automation enthusiasts will be treated to an immersive experience showcasing cutting-edge technologies from over 30 exhibitors. With attendance expected to range between 500 to 1000 industry professionals, the event underscores a significant milestone in fostering innovation and industry progress.

The roadshow guarantees a comprehensive understanding of the latest automation innovations through diverse exhibits, demonstrations, and expert presentations. Attendees will benefit from premium networking opportunities, fostering new partnerships and industry collaboration ahead of the main Automation Expo 2024 event in Mumbai.

