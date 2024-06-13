Unveiling the Future: Automation Expo Roadshow Debuts in Delhi and Bharuch
IED Communications Ltd. is launching the Automation Expo Roadshow in Delhi and Bharuch, previewing the Automation Expo 2024. The event will showcase cutting-edge technologies and facilitate networking among industry professionals, marking a significant step in innovation and collaboration within the automation sector.
- Country:
- India
IED Communications Ltd. is poised to launch the Automation Expo Roadshow in both Delhi and Bharuch, aiming to spearhead the next wave of innovation in automation technologies. This pioneering event serves as a prelude to the highly anticipated Automation Expo 2024, the 17th International Exhibition & Conference, set to take place from August 21st to 24th at BEC, Nesco, Mumbai, featuring over 500 stalls and 800 companies.
On June 29, 2024, at The Lalit in New Delhi and on July 5, 2024, at Hyatt Place in Bharuch, automation enthusiasts will be treated to an immersive experience showcasing cutting-edge technologies from over 30 exhibitors. With attendance expected to range between 500 to 1000 industry professionals, the event underscores a significant milestone in fostering innovation and industry progress.
The roadshow guarantees a comprehensive understanding of the latest automation innovations through diverse exhibits, demonstrations, and expert presentations. Attendees will benefit from premium networking opportunities, fostering new partnerships and industry collaboration ahead of the main Automation Expo 2024 event in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cautious investment in oil industry because of increased capital cost and short-cycle developments
India's cold chain Industry, will grow to Rs 5 lakh cr by 2030 from Rs 2 lakh cr now: DPIIT
Brewers Unite: New Industry Body Forms to Boost India's Beer Market
World No Tobacco Day: Global youth calls for tobacco industry to stop targeting them with harmful products
Career Leap Programme: Bridging Academia and Hospitality Industry