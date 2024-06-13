India-Germany Partnership Strengthens Naval Defense With Advanced Sonar Systems

An Indian engineering firm has entered into a strategic partnership with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, a division of a renowned German defense company, to supply 12 indigenous low-frequency sonar systems for a critical naval project, according to an official statement released today.

These state-of-the-art towed sonar systems will be integrated into Indian Navy anti-submarine Warfare (ASW) vessels by Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd and Kochi-based Cochin Shipyard Limited. The collaboration is set to significantly bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy's frontline platforms.

Atlas Elektronik GmbH, a specialist in underwater acoustics and a technology leader in various sectors, has partnered with CFF Fluid Control Ltd for this initiative. The proven technology in Indian waters, previously supplied by Atlas Elektronik, will further enhance India's self-reliance in defense manufacturing. The sonar systems will be produced domestically by CFF Fluid Control, reinforcing the Indian government's 'Make in India' initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)