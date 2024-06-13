Left Menu

India-Germany Partnership Strengthens Naval Defense With Advanced Sonar Systems

An Indian engineering firm has partnered with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to supply 12 low-frequency sonar systems to the Indian Navy. These advanced sonars are designed for anti-submarine warfare and will be produced domestically, enhancing the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy’s vessels.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:51 IST
India-Germany Partnership Strengthens Naval Defense With Advanced Sonar Systems
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian engineering firm has entered into a strategic partnership with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, a division of a renowned German defense company, to supply 12 indigenous low-frequency sonar systems for a critical naval project, according to an official statement released today.

These state-of-the-art towed sonar systems will be integrated into Indian Navy anti-submarine Warfare (ASW) vessels by Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd and Kochi-based Cochin Shipyard Limited. The collaboration is set to significantly bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy's frontline platforms.

Atlas Elektronik GmbH, a specialist in underwater acoustics and a technology leader in various sectors, has partnered with CFF Fluid Control Ltd for this initiative. The proven technology in Indian waters, previously supplied by Atlas Elektronik, will further enhance India's self-reliance in defense manufacturing. The sonar systems will be produced domestically by CFF Fluid Control, reinforcing the Indian government's 'Make in India' initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024