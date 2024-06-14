Pope Francis Leads AI Debate at G7 Summit

Pope Francis is stepping into the global spotlight to champion the call for tighter controls on artificial intelligence at the G7 summit in southern Italy. His presence marks the first time a pope will address this prestigious gathering.

The Argentine pontiff, known for his vocal stances on ethical technology, plans to underscore the importance of imbuing AI with human values like compassion and morality to prevent unchecked peril. Francis' annual peace message had already set the stage, advocating for an international treaty to govern AI ethics.

His intervention comes at a pivotal moment when generative AI technologies are simultaneously wowing the world and igniting fears about their broader implications—from bioweapons to job displacement. G7 nations, including Japan, the EU, and the U.S., have been pioneering various regulatory frameworks, but Francis' unique moral authority aims to elevate this discourse towards global consensus.

