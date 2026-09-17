King Charles Sounds Alarm on AI Threats

Britain's King Charles expressed concerns to artificial intelligence leaders about the existential risks the technology poses if misused. He emphasized the necessity of implementing robust safeguards to prevent potential dangers before it becomes irreversible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:35 IST
King Charles Sounds Alarm on AI Threats
King Charles

On Thursday, Britain's King Charles issued a stark warning to artificial intelligence executives about the 'existential dangers' posed by technology falling into the wrong hands. He stressed the need for sufficient safeguards.

Speaking at a technology event, the monarch highlighted the urgency for robust preventive measures against potential AI misuse. His remarks came amidst increasing reliance on AI across sectors.

King Charles urged global cooperation to ensure regulations maintain pace with rapid technological advancements, emphasizing there is a narrow window to act 'before it becomes too late.'

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