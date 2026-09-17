King Charles Sounds Alarm on AI Threats

On Thursday, Britain's King Charles issued a stark warning to artificial intelligence executives about the 'existential dangers' posed by technology falling into the wrong hands. He stressed the need for sufficient safeguards.

Speaking at a technology event, the monarch highlighted the urgency for robust preventive measures against potential AI misuse. His remarks came amidst increasing reliance on AI across sectors.

King Charles urged global cooperation to ensure regulations maintain pace with rapid technological advancements, emphasizing there is a narrow window to act 'before it becomes too late.'