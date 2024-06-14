Passion Gaming Earns Top Rating by E-Gaming Federation for Ethical Excellence

Passion Gaming, highly esteemed for developing India's Most Loved Rummy App, has garnered the highest rating among E-Gaming Federation (EGF) members. This follows a thorough audit by Grant Thornton Bharat LLP (GT) on adherence to EGF's stringent Code of Conduct (Version 3-2024).

The EGF Code of Conduct enforces rigorous standards in ethics, social responsibility, player protection, and compliance for gaming entities. An independent audit by GT verified Passion Gaming's compliance with these standards, evaluating the company's policies, procedures, and practices alongside other regulatory requirements.

'We are honored to receive EGF's highest rating, validating our unwavering commitment to maintaining high standards in our operations and business practices,' said Gagan Kharbanda, COO of Passion Gaming. 'This exceptional achievement demonstrates that ethical business practices are core to our DNA.' Addressing key concerns such as fair gaming, data privacy, responsible marketing, anti-money laundering, and underage gaming prevention, Passion Gaming has established itself as a leader in creating a secure, transparent, and responsible gaming platform.

This distinction further underscores Passion Gaming's position as a leader in the real money gaming industry, dedicated to offering exceptional gaming experiences while upholding ethical standards and ensuring player welfare.

About Passion Gaming Passion Gaming, a top online skill gaming firm in India, provides Online Cash Rummy games to over 80 Lakh players via its flagship product, Rummy Passion.

The company's commitment to delivering outstanding gaming experiences and player satisfaction has solidified its status as an industry leader in the Online Gaming market. Passion Gaming has experienced steady year-on-year growth, reaching new players nationwide and planning for many more years of success, driven by its vision and innovative concepts within a positive work environment.

