Revolutionizing Security: C-DAC Transfers Thermal Smart Camera Tech to CP PLUS

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has transferred its groundbreaking Thermal Smart Camera technology to CP PLUS, a leader in the security and surveillance sector. This innovative technology, equipped with AI analytics, promises to enhance real-time data processing and intelligent analysis, marking a significant milestone in India's technological advancements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 12:46 IST
New Delhi (India), June 15: In a significant leap forward for indigenous technology, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has completed the transfer of its state-of-the-art Thermal Smart Camera technology to CP PLUS. Developed under the Intelligent Transportation System Endeavor (InTranSE) Program by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), this collaboration is set to elevate India's technological prowess further.

C-DAC's Thermal Smart Camera, featuring an in-built Data Processing Unit (DPU) capable of executing AI-based analytics, stands out from conventional thermal cameras. This innovative edge aims to revolutionize CP PLUS's capabilities in real-time data processing and intelligent analysis.

The strategic integration of C-DAC's groundbreaking technology by CP PLUS, a leader in security solutions, marks a monumental step in the market. The partnership seeks to deliver cost-effective and technologically superior thermal imaging solutions, solidifying India's position in the global technological landscape.

