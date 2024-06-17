Left Menu

India-US Unveil Groundbreaking Tech Partnerships: Semiconductors, AI, and Defence Agreements Lead

India and the US unveiled several initiatives to enhance cooperation in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, and defence technology. NSA Ajit Doval and US counterpart Jake Sullivan reviewed New Delhi's planned acquisition of Predator drones, proposed joint manufacturing of infantry combat vehicles, and co-production of fighter jet engines while focusing on technology designed with democratic values.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:38 IST
India and the US on Monday announced a historic collaboration in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and defence space, pledging to dismantle long-standing trade barriers. Significant discussions between NSA Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan emphasized technology formulated with democratic principles.

Key outcomes included India's planned acquisition of Predator drones, joint manufacturing of Stryker combat vehicles, and co-production of GE fighter jet engines. Both sides stressed continued efforts under their strategic trade dialogue to address barriers to technology collaboration.

The collaborative focus, spotlighted under the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), marked a decisive step to bolster security and economic ties in the Indo-Pacific, ensuring innovative solutions aligning with shared democratic values and mutual national security interests.

