Motorola Unveils Groundbreaking motorola edge50 Ultra: A Blend of Innovation and Art

Motorola has launched its most advanced smartphone, the motorola edge50 Ultra. Featuring moto ai, it includes AI Magic Canvas and Style Sync, a pro-grade camera system, and revolutionary Smart Connect for seamless device connectivity. Available from 24th June 2024, it boasts impressive hardware and AI-driven features, priced at INR 49,999 with offers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:48 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India – In a bold move, Motorola has introduced the motorola edge50 Ultra, their most advanced smartphone to date. This latest entrant in the edge series showcases moto ai's prowess, offering features like AI Magic Canvas and Style Sync, making it a unique blend of technology and artistry.

The device flaunts a pro-grade camera system with a revolutionary AI-powered Pantone™ validated camera, setting new standards in mobile photography. Alongside, it offers an impressive 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration, ensuring top-notch performance.

Available from 24th June 2024, the motorola edge50 Ultra is priced competitively at INR 49,999 with special introductory offers. It stands as a testament to Motorola's commitment to blending innovation with consumer-friendly technology, making it a potential game-changer in the smartphone market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

