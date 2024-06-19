Left Menu

Kauvery Group Hospitals co-founder Aravindan Selvaraj appointed ASSOCHAM TN Chairman

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:32 IST
Kauvery Group Hospitals co-founder Aravindan Selvaraj appointed ASSOCHAM TN Chairman
  • Country:
  • India

The co-founder of city-based health care provider Kauvery Group of Hospitals, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj has been appointed as the Chairman of Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, Tamil Nadu council.

Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland's Director-Strategic Finance, Mergers and Acquisitions, Gopal Mahadeven has been appointed as the Co-Chairman, a press release from ASSOCHAM Tamil Nadu State Development Council said on Wednesday.

The services director of Siemens Digital Industries Software, Aiyappan Ramamurthi and Managing Director of Steel Cluster Services Salem Pvt Ltd, K Mariappan were also appointed as Co-Chairs with immediate effect.

''ASSOCHAM Tamil Nadu Development Council can play a crucial role in bridging the skill gap in Tamil Nadu's industries, empowering youth with job-ready skills and supporting the success of 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, the flagship initiative of the Tamil Nadu government,'' said Selvaraj.

''This council will be a bridge to progress, unlocking immense growth potential for Tamil Nadu's industries. We will actively engage with the government to create a business environment that fosters industrial growth and attracts investments,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024