MapmyIndia Founders Launch ClarityX: India’s Answer to the Global Big Four

In a strategic move, the founders of MapmyIndia have introduced a new venture named ClarityX, which will delve into AI-driven data analytics and consulting services, a senior company official disclosed.

Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder and CMD of MapmyIndia, articulated that their original company began with a focus on data analytics before becoming a notable entity in navigation.

'During the 90s, MapmyIndia initiated as a data analytics business,' Verma explained. 'However, the navigation segment eventually gained momentum. Now, we're establishing ClarityX—an independent AI-based data analytics and consulting firm.' He emphasized that ClarityX will extend services to all enterprises, including MapmyIndia as a key partner.

ClarityX, envisioned as an Indian counterpart to global giants like Deloitte and KPMG, aims to offer bespoke insights across multiple sectors. Notably, MapmyIndia does not hold ownership stakes in ClarityX.

'With ClarityX, MapmyIndia can further enhance solutions offered to its 2,000-strong enterprise clientele, promoting growth and added value,' Verma highlighted. The newly launched firm has begun with a team of 20, projecting a revenue target of Rs 50 crore in its inaugural year.

