Trai Seeks Public Opinion on M2M SIM Ownership Transfer

Telecom regulator Trai has called for public opinions on transferring SIM ownership used in machine-to-machine (M2M) communications such as remote patient tracking and surveillance. Currently, SIM ownership transfer norms apply to consumers but not M2M communications. Trai has released a consultation paper and set deadlines for comments.

In a significant move, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is inviting public opinions on the transfer of SIM connections used for machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, including critical applications such as remote patient tracking and diagnostics instruments.

Unlike consumer SIMs, there are currently no norms governing the transfer of SIM ownership in M2M communications, an area that is witnessing rapid technological advancements.

The TRAI has released a detailed consultation paper on this issue and is seeking views on which critical applications should be eligible for SIM ownership transfer. The regulator has set July 22 as the deadline for comments and August 5 for counter-comments.

