Top Wall Street Journal Stories: Deals, Legal Battles, and Industry Shifts

- Boeing has proposed funding its acquisition of partsmaker Spirit AeroSystems with stock rather than cash, a last-minute twist in deal talks that comes as the jet maker burns through more than $1 billion a month.

- The European Union has charged Apple with failing to comply with a new digital-competition law, alleging that the iPhone maker's App Store isn't allowing developers to freely direct customers to alternative ways to make purchases. - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is set to plead guilty this week in his U.S. espionage case, in an agreement that will allow the WikiLeaks founder to soon walk free after spending more than a decade holed up and imprisoned in London, largely to avoid being sent to the U.S.

- Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk plans to invest $4.1 billion to build a second fill and finishing manufacturing facility in Clayton, N.C., as demand for weight-loss drugs show no signs of letting up. - Trucking company US Logistics Solutions is shutting down after filing for bankruptcy, in one of the largest trucking failures since less-than-truckload giant Yellow collapsed last year.

- The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group representing carmakers is pushing back on a rule that requires automated emergency-braking systems in future vehicles, arguing the requirements are nearly impossible to meet and would be too costly.

