Tata Electronics Teams Up with Synopsys for Advanced Semiconductor Plant

In a strategic move, Tata Electronics has announced a significant collaboration with US-based IT firm Synopsys. The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance the process technology and foundry design platform for Tata Electronics' cutting-edge semiconductor plant currently under development in Dholera, Gujarat.

The upcoming semiconductor wafer fabrication plant represents a substantial investment of Rs 91,000 crore by Tata Electronics. The partnership aims to harness Synopsys' expertise in semiconductor design and services to drive innovation in advanced factory automation and yield data analytics solutions, establishing an AI-enabled fabrication (fab) facility.

Randhir Thakur, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Electronics, emphasized Synopsys as a crucial partner and accelerator in their evolutionary journey, pointing to the potential areas of collaboration including TCAD flow setup for precise technology transfer, process design kits, IP development, and design technology co-optimization methodologies.

