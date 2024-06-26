Collins Aerospace in Talks to Exit NASA Spacesuit Contract

RTX Corp subsidiary Collins Aerospace is in talks with NASA to back out of its contract to build new spacesuits for astronauts on the International Space Station, setting back the agency's bid to modernize its decades-old spacesuits, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

The contract was part of $3.5 billion awarded to both Collins and Axiom Space by NASA in 2022. A breakdown of the contract was not provided at that time. RTX and NASA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

