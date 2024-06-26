Collins Aerospace in Talks to Exit NASA Spacesuit Contract
Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of RTX Corp, is discussing with NASA the possibility of withdrawing from its contract to build new spacesuits for the International Space Station. This move could hamper NASA's efforts to update its aging spacesuits. The contract was part of a $3.5 billion deal with Collins and Axiom Space in 2022.
Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2024 00:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 00:22 IST
RTX Corp subsidiary Collins Aerospace is in talks with NASA to back out of its contract to build new spacesuits for astronauts on the International Space Station, setting back the agency's bid to modernize its decades-old spacesuits, according to two people familiar with the discussions.
The contract was part of $3.5 billion awarded to both Collins and Axiom Space by NASA in 2022. A breakdown of the contract was not provided at that time. RTX and NASA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority awards Rs 2016 crore dredging contract to DCIL
FC Goa secure Jay Gupta with four-year contract extension
MSME Director Arrested in Contract Killing Case
Inglis, Down included in New Zealand Cricket women's central contract list for 2024-25 season
Rising Star Valpuia Extends Contract with Mumbai City FC Until 2027