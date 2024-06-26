Left Menu

Wipro 3D and Nikon SLM Solutions Forge Ahead with Strategic Additive Manufacturing Partnership

Wipro 3D and Nikon SLM Solutions have partnered to enhance Additive Manufacturing in India using advanced selective laser melting technology. This collaboration aims to foster innovation, improve production processes, and drive wide adoption of Additive Manufacturing across various sectors, contributing significantly to India's self-reliance and technological advancement.

Updated: 26-06-2024
In a significant move to bolster Additive Manufacturing in India, Wipro 3D and Nikon SLM Solutions have announced a strategic partnership. This alliance combines Wipro 3D's vast infrastructure and expertise with Nikon SLM Solutions' cutting-edge selective laser melting technology.

The collaboration promises to revolutionize manufacturing processes across industries, offering quality additive manufacturing services tailored to the Indian market. Pratik Kumar, CEO of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, emphasized the partnership's role in advancing industrial manufacturing and supporting India's self-reliance and technological growth.

Meanwhile, Sam O'Leary, CEO of Nikon SLM Solutions, highlighted the fusion of their advanced technologies with Wipro 3D's market insights, projecting significant value for customers. This partnership heralds a new era for Additive Manufacturing in India, potentially transforming the industry landscape.

