Reliance Jio Bolsters Spectrum Holdings in Bihar and West Bengal
Reliance Jio acquired additional frequencies worth Rs 973.63 crore in a recent spectrum auction, enhancing its holdings in Bihar and West Bengal. The acquisition solidifies Jio's leadership in 5G network coverage, supporting its commitment to India's digital growth. The industry expects manageable impacts on balance sheets despite deferred liabilities.
Reliance Jio has significantly expanded its spectrum holdings by purchasing additional frequencies worth Rs 973.63 crore in a recent spectrum auction, finalized on Wednesday.
The telecom giant secured 5 MHz paired spectrum in the 1,800 MHz band in Bihar for Rs 420.25 crore and 9.4 MHz in West Bengal for Rs 553.38 crore. This acquisition increases Jio's spectrum footprint to 26,801 MHz (uplink + downlink), reinforcing its leadership in the market.
According to Jio, the newly acquired spectrum will enhance its capabilities to provide superior 5G experiences, meeting the growing demands of both urban and rural consumers. The government had offered a total of 10 GHz of spectrum, valued at Rs 96,238 crore at base prices.
