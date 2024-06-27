Left Menu

Elaine Thompson-Herah Withdraws from Jamaican Trials Due to Injury

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has pulled out from the Jamaican trials due to an injury and will not be defending her 100 and 200 metres titles at the Paris Games, according to her management company ANDI. Thompson-Herah assured fans she will be back soon.

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has withdrawn from the Jamaican trials due to injury and will not defend her 100 and 200 metres titles at the Paris Games, her management company ANDI said on Wednesday.

"I will be back," Thompson-Herah said in a post on X.

