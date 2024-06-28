Left Menu

Panama Edges 10-Man USA with Last-Gasp Goal in Copa America Thriller

Panama triumphed 2-1 over the United States in a gripping Copa America Group C match in Atlanta on Thursday. Despite the U.S. playing with 10 men for most of the match due to Timothy Weah's early red card, Panama secured victory with a late goal from Jose Fajardo.

AI Generated Representative Image
Panama struck late to beat the United States 2-1 in their Copa America Group C match in Atlanta on Thursday, after the hosts were forced to play most of the match with 10 men. U.S. defender Timothy Weah was sent off in the 18th minute for lashing out at Roderick Miller, but Folarin Balogun gave the hosts the lead with an emphatic strike from just outside the box four minutes later.

Panama equalised in the 26th minute, when Cesar Blackman beat Matt Turner to the keeper's right with a low shot from the top of the box before the substitute Jose Fajardo smashed home Abdiel Ayarza's cross in the 83rd minute to secure the win. Panama were also reduced to 10 men after Adalberto Carrasquilla was sent off in the 88th minute for a crunching tackle on Christian Pulisic.

The win moved Panama level on three points with the U.S. and Uruguay, who play Bolivia later on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

