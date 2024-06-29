Left Menu

Starliner's Extended ISS Stay: Engineers to Conduct Critical Thruster Tests

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft will delay its return from the ISS to allow engineers to conduct crucial tests on its thrusters. Ground tests at White Sands Missile Range aim to diagnose issues that have plagued the thrusters and helium leaks. NASA's Steve Stitch highlights the significance of these tests.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 01:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 01:20 IST
Starliner's Extended ISS Stay: Engineers to Conduct Critical Thruster Tests
AI Generated Representative Image

(Adds background and quote from NASA official in paragraphs 2 through 4, photos) WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) -

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft won't return its two astronauts from the International Space Station until after engineers spend "a couple weeks" on testing to investigate the spacecraft's thruster issues, a NASA official said on Friday. Starliner, which has been docked to the ISS since June 6 after ferrying its first crew of astronauts there, has had its test mission drawn out after a series of issues involving its thrusters and leaks of helium, which is used to pressurize the thrusters.

A joint NASA-Boeing team focusing on the thruster issues have planned ground tests at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico to test fire the same kind of Starliner thrusters currently in space. "This will be the real opportunity to examine the thruster, just like we've had in space, on the ground for detailed inspection," NASA commercial crew chief Steve Stich told reporters during a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024