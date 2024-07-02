Left Menu

LSEG and Dow Jones Forge Groundbreaking News and Data Partnership

The London Stock Exchange Group announced a multi-year partnership with Dow Jones to enhance news and data services, featuring content from the Wall Street Journal. The partnership will debut in 2025 with co-developed features for LSEG's Workspace platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:13 IST
The London Stock Exchange Group announced a multi-year news and data partnership with Dow Jones that will include content from the Wall Street Journal, the companies said on Tuesday. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

LSEG will also co-develop with Dow Jones an "enhanced news experience" for its Workspace platform that will display top news from across Dow Jones's news brands. "Set to launch in early 2025, LSEG will be Dow Jones's inaugural partner using this new subscription proposition customized for enterprise clients," Dow Jones said.

Under the partnership, LSEG will supply Dow Jones with its content including LSEG's Deals Intelligence, Datastream and other analytics. Dow Jones had struck a similar deal with Bloomberg News five years ago.

Reuters also provides news for LSEG's Workspace platform.

