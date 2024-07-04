India's Drone Industry Seeks Boost with Favourable Policies and Incentives

The Indian drone industry leaders are urging the government for favourable policies and incentives to bolster local manufacturing and indigenisation. Industry experts, gathered at the Drone International Expo 2024 in Delhi, stressed the importance of creating a conducive environment for domestic component and technology manufacturing. According to Statista, the Indian drone market is set to generate USD 27 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.96% between 2024 and 2028.

''Supporting the indigenisation of the sector through better incentives and more favourable policies is crucial,'' said M Sundararaj, Executive Director of Infinity Arsenal Pvt Ltd. The summit showcased the latest innovations from 25 countries, focusing on advancements in flight controllers, motors, batteries, and other components.

Experts emphasized the need for increased investment in R&D and the establishment of more incubation and technology centres. The event coincides with The International Police Expo 2024, highlighting the role of drones in modernizing India's counter-terrorism and law enforcement capabilities.

