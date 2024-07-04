India's Drone Industry Seeks Boost with Favourable Policies and Incentives
The Indian drone industry leaders demand favourable policies and incentives to promote local manufacturing. Statista data shows that India’s drone market will generate USD 27 million in 2024. Experts at Drone International Expo 2024 emphasize the need for improved technology and skill development to enhance drone capabilities and counter-terrorism measures.
- Country:
- India
The Indian drone industry leaders are urging the government for favourable policies and incentives to bolster local manufacturing and indigenisation. Industry experts, gathered at the Drone International Expo 2024 in Delhi, stressed the importance of creating a conducive environment for domestic component and technology manufacturing. According to Statista, the Indian drone market is set to generate USD 27 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.96% between 2024 and 2028.
''Supporting the indigenisation of the sector through better incentives and more favourable policies is crucial,'' said M Sundararaj, Executive Director of Infinity Arsenal Pvt Ltd. The summit showcased the latest innovations from 25 countries, focusing on advancements in flight controllers, motors, batteries, and other components.
Experts emphasized the need for increased investment in R&D and the establishment of more incubation and technology centres. The event coincides with The International Police Expo 2024, highlighting the role of drones in modernizing India's counter-terrorism and law enforcement capabilities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drone industry
- Indian market
- policy
- incentives
- technology
- R&D
- indigenisation
- Statista
- expo
- security
ALSO READ
European Stocks Climb as Technology Shares Soar Amid Key Central Bank Decisions
Tobii Nexus: Revolutionizing Eye Tracking Technology
India's DoT Partners with Global Leaders to Drive 6G Technology Development
European Shares Surge Amid Central Bank Decisions and Technology Boost
India's Defence Indigenisation Takes Center Stage at Armed Forces BEML Synergy Meet 2024