Left Menu

India's Drone Industry Seeks Boost with Favourable Policies and Incentives

The Indian drone industry leaders demand favourable policies and incentives to promote local manufacturing. Statista data shows that India’s drone market will generate USD 27 million in 2024. Experts at Drone International Expo 2024 emphasize the need for improved technology and skill development to enhance drone capabilities and counter-terrorism measures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 17:03 IST
India's Drone Industry Seeks Boost with Favourable Policies and Incentives
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian drone industry leaders are urging the government for favourable policies and incentives to bolster local manufacturing and indigenisation. Industry experts, gathered at the Drone International Expo 2024 in Delhi, stressed the importance of creating a conducive environment for domestic component and technology manufacturing. According to Statista, the Indian drone market is set to generate USD 27 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.96% between 2024 and 2028.

''Supporting the indigenisation of the sector through better incentives and more favourable policies is crucial,'' said M Sundararaj, Executive Director of Infinity Arsenal Pvt Ltd. The summit showcased the latest innovations from 25 countries, focusing on advancements in flight controllers, motors, batteries, and other components.

Experts emphasized the need for increased investment in R&D and the establishment of more incubation and technology centres. The event coincides with The International Police Expo 2024, highlighting the role of drones in modernizing India's counter-terrorism and law enforcement capabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
3
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024