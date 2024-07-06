Strategic Alliance: VSSC and K Space to Propel Space Sector In Kerala
The Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) and Kerala Space Park (K Space) have signed a memorandum of understanding, focusing on the park's development. VSSC scientists will join K Space's advisory committees to provide technical guidance. The collaboration aims to attract investments and commercialize innovative ideas, boosting India's space sector.
- Country:
- India
The Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) and Kerala Space Park (K Space) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding, witnessed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, regarding the operation of the space park.
As per the MoU, VSSC scientists will serve on K Space's governing advisory committees, offering technical advice for the park's development, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.
K-Space will undertake measures to attract investments in the space sector and aid in its progress, the statement noted.
'The partnership aims to catalyze the Indian space sector by fostering an environment for the manufacturing and servicing of high-quality, complex space products,' it said, adding that collaboration with potential investors to commercialize innovative ideas is also part of the plan.
Chief Minister Vijayan welcomed the initiative, stating the space park would spur new initiatives through ISRO and K Space collaboration.
ISRO Chairman S Somnath, the event's chief guest, expressed that the space park would greatly benefit industries related to space technology due to its proximity to VSSC.
The MoU was signed by VSSC Director S Unnikrishnan Nair and K Space Executive Council Chairman Ratan U Kelkar, the statement added. K Space is a strategic initiative by Kerala to promote industries in space, aviation, and defense sectors.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TDP's C Ayyannapatrudu Becomes Unanimous Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly
Ayyannapatrudu Unanimously Elected Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly
Unanimous Decision: C Ayyannapatrudu to Be Elected Speaker of 16th Andhra Pradesh Assembly
India and Bangladesh firm up MoU on maritime cooperation and blue economy.
CA Ayyannapatrudu Elected Unanimously as Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker