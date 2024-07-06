Strategic Alliance: VSSC and K Space to Propel Space Sector In Kerala

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) and Kerala Space Park (K Space) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding, witnessed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, regarding the operation of the space park.

As per the MoU, VSSC scientists will serve on K Space's governing advisory committees, offering technical advice for the park's development, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

K-Space will undertake measures to attract investments in the space sector and aid in its progress, the statement noted.

'The partnership aims to catalyze the Indian space sector by fostering an environment for the manufacturing and servicing of high-quality, complex space products,' it said, adding that collaboration with potential investors to commercialize innovative ideas is also part of the plan.

Chief Minister Vijayan welcomed the initiative, stating the space park would spur new initiatives through ISRO and K Space collaboration.

ISRO Chairman S Somnath, the event's chief guest, expressed that the space park would greatly benefit industries related to space technology due to its proximity to VSSC.

The MoU was signed by VSSC Director S Unnikrishnan Nair and K Space Executive Council Chairman Ratan U Kelkar, the statement added. K Space is a strategic initiative by Kerala to promote industries in space, aviation, and defense sectors.

