India's Indigenous Light Tank 'Zorawar' Undergoes Initial Trials

India has conducted initial trials of its indigenous light tank 'Zorawar' aimed at enhancing the Army's combat capabilities along the LAC with China. The tank, developed by DRDO and L&T Defence, is air-transportable and designed for rapid deployment. The trials took place in Hazira, Gujarat.

Updated: 06-07-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 21:26 IST
  • India

India has commenced initial trials of a homegrown light tank called 'Zorawar,' developed to boost the Army's combat effectiveness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, sources revealed on Saturday.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and L&T Defence are behind the creation of this air-transportable 25-tonne tank, which is primarily designed for quick deployment along the China front, the sources added.

Initial trials occurred at a facility in Hazira, Gujarat, nearly two years after the project was sanctioned. The Indian Army anticipates deploying over 350 light tanks in mountainous border zones. The development of 'Zorawar' aims to counter China's similar tank deployments and enhance agility and operational capability in high-altitude areas. Since the Galwan Valley clashes, India has increased its military readiness along the LAC, deploying various artillery units and light howitzers.

