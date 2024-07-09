Maersk Vessel Reported Targeted by Flying Object in Gulf of Aden

Shipping giant Maersk reported that one of its vessels, the Maersk Sentosa, was targeted by a flying object in the north of the Gulf of Aden early on Tuesday.

According to Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) and a spokesperson for the Copenhagen-based company, no crew injuries or ship damage were reported. The vessel is a U.S.-flagged ship operating under Maersk Line, Limited.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) stated that the captain of an unnamed merchant ship reported an explosion close to their vessel, around 180 nautical miles east of Yemen's Nishtun. Both the vessel and crew were reported safe.

Yemeni Houthi militants have pursued drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November, citing solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza conflict.

