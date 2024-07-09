Left Menu

Maersk Vessel Reported Targeted by Flying Object in Gulf of Aden

Maersk confirmed that its ship, the Maersk Sentosa, was targeted by a flying object in the Gulf of Aden. There were no injuries or damages reported. The incident, involving a U.S.-flagged vessel, comes amidst reports of Houthi militants targeting ships in the region in solidarity with Palestinians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:12 IST
Maersk Vessel Reported Targeted by Flying Object in Gulf of Aden
AI Generated Representative Image

Shipping giant Maersk reported that one of its vessels, the Maersk Sentosa, was targeted by a flying object in the north of the Gulf of Aden early on Tuesday.

According to Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) and a spokesperson for the Copenhagen-based company, no crew injuries or ship damage were reported. The vessel is a U.S.-flagged ship operating under Maersk Line, Limited.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) stated that the captain of an unnamed merchant ship reported an explosion close to their vessel, around 180 nautical miles east of Yemen's Nishtun. Both the vessel and crew were reported safe.

Yemeni Houthi militants have pursued drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November, citing solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza conflict.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024